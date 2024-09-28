Cardinals Make Practice Squad Elevations Ahead of Commanders Game

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have made their two standard practice squad elevations ahead of Week 4's home meeting against the Washington Commanders .

Prior to Sunday, defensive lineman Angelo Blackson and offensive lineman Charlie Heck were bumped to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.The Cardinals currently have OL Kelvin Beachum and Isaiah Adams on the injury report as questionable ahead of Week 4. DL Khyiris Tonga and TE Trey McBride were previously ruled out.

Last week, Heck was forced into action after being elevated as a practice squad player in Week 3. Heck filled in the final parts of Arizona's loss to the Detroit Lions after Jackson Barton exited with a toe injury. Heck would be the fourth different right tackle to start for the Cardinals if Beachum is unable to play. Starter Jonah Williams landed on IR after Week 1 while Beachum himself started Week 2 but missed last week with a hamstring injury.Heck has 21 career starts, all previously with the Houston Texans before the Cardinals brought him over for 2024.Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018.

