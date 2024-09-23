Cardano Bridge Connects To Bitcoin Network

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

While Ethereum is regarded as the best blockchain for decentralized finance innovations, Bitcoin is being increasingly adopted in unconventional payment transactions. Building a product that helps Bitcoin and Cardano holders freely transfer value to one another creates a new economy.

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson reacted to the update with a GIF showing surprise on X. The Cardano founder is generally known as a strong advocate for sound technology and is moving to position the protocol for long-term success.Originally, Cardano’s design targeted competing with Ethereum; Charles Hokinson is now arguably nursing a more advanced vision to take on Bitcoin., the Cardano founder talked down the long-term survival potential of Bitcoin.

Cardano Bitcoin Interoperability Blockchain Defi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cardano (ADA) Upgrade Ogmios v6.7.0 Just Landed: What's NewCardano Foundation tech director Matthias Benkort announces release of new Cardano (ADA) node client

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Middle Thorofare Bridge reopens in Lower Township after being hit by boatThe bridge connects Lower Township's Diamond Beach and Wildwood Crest to Cape May.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

'Only Bitcoin is Secure': Max Keiser Calls Out XRP and CardanoBitcoin bull Max Keiser slams XRP and Cardano in reaction to Pavel Durov's arrest

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Cardano Creator Doesn't Think Bitcoin Can SurviveResurfaced interview of Charles Hoskinson sparks debate as he calls Bitcoin a 'religion,' while Cardano moves toward full decentralization with its latest hard fork

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Michael Saylor Supports Bitcoin Recovery With Epic “Orange Pill” “Matrix” StatementBitcoin bull Saylor has reacted to Bitcoin price recovering after recent decline

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

'$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Makes Important BTC StatementBitcoin advocate Samson Mow issues bullish Bitcoin call as BTC begins to recover

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »