Car Meet-Up Attendees Damage Police Vehicles in Philadelphia

Police officials were busy overnight Saturday into Sunday as attendees of car meet ups damaged patrol vehicles outside City Hall as officials broke up gatherings there and at the Philadelphia Museum of ArtAt least two police vehicles were damaged overnight as police officials worked to disperse large crowds gathered at car meet-up s outside of City Hall and at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

One police vehicle could be seen on Sunday morning outside City Hall with a smashed windshield, where officials said, attendees of a car meet up stomped on the window as officers attempted to break up these crowds overnight.This Philadelphia police cruiser was damaged during the illegal car meetup outside of city hall. Police tell me the tires were flattened. Members of the meetup also broke the windshield of a police truck.

NO, THIS IS NOT FROM A MOVIE SHOOT! Dad staying in a hotel shared video of drifting, fireworks, & a large crowd outside City Hall in. This is wild, & the best video I’ve seen from overnight. No injuries or arrests, but PD broke the crowd up later.Police officials are expected to provide an update on the response to the car meetups at some point on Sunday.Donald Trump

Car Meet-Up Police Damage Philadelphia Illegal Gathering Fireworks

