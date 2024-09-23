Canton Officer Fired After Video Shows Him Kicking Suspect

CANTON, Ohio - A Canton officer has been fired after a video surfaced last month of him kicking a suspect who appeared to be complying.

Mayor Sherer said he supports the decision made by Director of Public Safety Andrea Perry on this incident. McElroy, suspect Terrence Backie, and one other suspect were all taken into custody and police found two pistols, a backpack with a large amount of marijuana, currency, scales, according to the release.

Kimberly Bell also lives in the complex. She didn’t see it happen but said she saw the young men in the parking lot an hour earlier. “It is very unfortunate that situations like this reflect on our entire department and situations like this will be handled,” Sherer said. Our officers frequently face stressful, dangerous situations and confrontations with armed suspects. Their dedication to the community has resulted in exceptional reductions in violence, especially gun violence over the past two years. Crime reduction and public safety is only part of our mission, which cannot be fully realized without consideration of the effect we have on our community. In short, how we do our job is as important as the results of our efforts.

Police Brutality Canton Ohio Fired Officer Suspect Video Evidence

