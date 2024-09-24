Canadian North Resources Strengthens Community Engagement for Ferguson Lake Project

Canadian North Resources Strengthens the Community Engagement and Consultation for Exploration and Development of the Ferguson Lake Project TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 -- Canadian North Resources Inc.

Furthermore, the Company hosted a site visit with elders and members of the Baker Lake community who have ancestral ties to the Ferguson Lake area. A site and on-the-land visit was hosted for seven individuals from Baker Lake who have a historical connection to the region.

Indicated Mineral Resources of 66.1 million tonnes containing 1,093 million pounds copper at 0.75%, 678Mlb nickel at 0.47%, 79.3Mlb cobalt at 0.05%, 2.34 million ounces palladium at 1.10gpt and 0.419Moz platinum at 0.19gpt; and Inferred Mineral Resources of 25.9Mt containing 558Mlb copper at 0.98%, 333Mlb nickel at 0.58%, 39.6Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.192Moz palladium at 1.43gpt and 0.205Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. In particular, 80% of the Indicated Mineral Resources is Open Pit with 52.7Mt at 0.

Canadian North Resources Ferguson Lake Project Community Engagement Nunavut Mining Exploration

