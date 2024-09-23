Can Will Howard Be Trusted To Deliver Deep Throws When Needed?

I've been thinking about this for a week or two now, and moreso after Saturday. My opinion may change once I see the passing chart from the 11W staff this week. Maybe I'm overthinking it so please let me know but here goes:

My thoughts lead me here though: when we play a team, like Michigan, who has a very good D-line that can get pressure with four guys and potentially contain some of our rushing attack with fewer guys, do they drop 6-7 back between the LOS and about 15 yards back and give Howard serious trouble? Again, nothing about Howard disappoints me at this point and we haven't needed the deep ball to be a consistent part of the game plan yet. But when it does, can we be confident in what we have?

Will Howard Ohio State Deep Ball Passing Game Chip Kelly

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



11W / 🏆 384. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TikTok's Matt Howard, Abby Howard Left Kids Alone on CruiseTikTok couple Matt Howard and Abby Howard faced backlash for leaving their two young sons alone on a cruise while they went on a date night

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Google working on making accessing and managing Trusted places easierIzzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Trusted Bills CB earns spot on NFL ‘All-Underrated Team’ ahead of 2024 seasonBleacher Report has named Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford to its 'All-Underrated Team' ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

FanDuel Launches New Responsible Gaming Program 'Trusted Voices: Conversations About Betting'Sports betting operator partners with former NBA player on new program “Trusted Voices: Conversations About Betting.”

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Bridging the Trust Gap: Implementing Trusted AI for Business SuccessThis article explores the growing importance of trust in artificial intelligence (AI). It highlights the challenges businesses face due to consumer skepticism and a lack of transparency in AI systems. The solution proposed is 'trusted AI' – a strategy for designing, developing, and deploying AI that prioritizes accountability, competence, consistency, dependability, empathy, integrity, and transparency.

Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »

Bridging the Trust Gap: How to Implement Trusted AIGenerative AI's rapid emergence has fueled both excitement and concern. While AI offers immense potential, a significant trust gap exists between organizations and users. This article explores the importance of 'trusted AI,' outlining strategies for building confidence in AI systems through transparency, accountability, and explainability.

Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »