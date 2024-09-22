Can McClellan Make His Mark for Falcons After Alabama Success?

Atlanta Falcons running back Jase McClellan carries the football during an NFL preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 17, 2024, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.The Falcons play again on Sunday night, and the game against the Kansas City Chiefs provides the next opportunity for McClellan to make his NFL debut and extend a

Since then, the Alabama games started by running backs who have not had a rushing attempt in the NFL are two non-conference contests and 17 starts by McClellan, two by current Florida State running back Roydell Williams and three this season by Justice Haynes. Since Grant’s start in Louisiana-Monroe’s 21-14 upset of Alabama in 2007, the Tide’s other starting running backs have included Damien Harris for 40 games, Najee Harris for 25, T.J. Yeldon for 21, Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson for 19 apiece, Derrick Henry for 17, Glen Coffee for 15, Eddie Lacy and Brian Robinson Jr. for 14 each, Jahmyr Gibbs for 11, Kenyan Drake for six, Josh Jacobs for three, Bo Scarbrough for two and Jerome Ford and Jalston Fowler for one apiece.

· Ford, who transferred to Cincinnati after two seasons at Alabama, has 933 yards and five touchdowns on 231 carries entering the Cleveland Browns’ game against the New York Giants on Sunday.· Coffee had 226 yards and one touchdown on 83 carries.McClellan joined Atlanta from Alabama in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on April 27. During his four seasons with the Crimson Tide, McClellan ran for 1,981 yards and 18 touchdowns on 355 carries.

