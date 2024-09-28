Can Cowboys' Defense Maintain Momentum Against Bears?

With Thursday night’s win against the Giants still fresh on many minds, the talk of the town, or at the least the talk in the 105.3 The Fan studio Friday was a successful defense.

“I’m with you. The run defense for the Cowboys was much, much better. Now can they carry that over against a team that’s going to challenge you in Justin Fields and a running quarterback?” said Zach Wolchuk.“This is the difficult part about the National Football League. When you get going in a season, you know there are going to be injuries,” said former Cowboys Scout Bryan Broaddus.“They’ll have guys available ready to go.

How that will impact a season in which fans have already expressed disappointment remains to be seen. But while everyone’s entitled to their own opinions, Broaddus says the team will have to remain focused on the game ahead no matter who is in play.“You’ve got to do what you believe in and continue on those paths. You can’t let outside influences take over how you’re going to manage your team,” he said.

Cowboys Defense Bears Justin Fields NFL

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Still building' Bears offense frustrated having to again rely on defenseFor a second straight week, the Bears fell behind by double digits and were carried by their defense as they struggled to reach the red zone in a 19-13 loss to Houston on Sunday night.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Bears again carried by defense as offense lags in loss to Houston TexansWhen the Bears needed Caleb Williams and the offense to come through on the final drive of 'Sunday Night Football,' the unit could not move the ball past midfield

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Former Cowboys Star Injured During Bears vs. TexansThe Chicago Bears defender will likely miss some time on the gridiron with a concussion.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Dallas Cowboys news: Cowboys Scorigami history; Last-minute roster movesThe latest Dallas Cowboys news for Wednesday, September 4.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Polar bears found to have diverged from brown bears just 70,000 years agoA team of molecular ecologists at the University of Copenhagen, in Denmark, has found that polar bears developed unique features that allowed them to survive in a harsh, cold environment just 70,000 years ago.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Bears vs. Titans: What to know about Bears' Soldier Field home opener, Caleb Williams' debutThe first game of the 2024 NFL season is down, with the Baltimore Ravens falling 27-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs -- but in Chicago, the biggest game of Week 1…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »