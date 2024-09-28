Can Cowboys' Defense Maintain Momentum Against Bears?

With Thursday night’s win against the Giants still fresh on many minds, the talk of the town, or at the least the talk in the 105.3 The Fan studio Friday was a successful defense.
“I’m with you. The run defense for the Cowboys was much, much better. Now can they carry that over against a team that’s going to challenge you in Justin Fields and a running quarterback?” said Zach Wolchuk.“This is the difficult part about the National Football League. When you get going in a season, you know there are going to be injuries,” said former Cowboys Scout Bryan Broaddus.“They’ll have guys available ready to go.
How that will impact a season in which fans have already expressed disappointment remains to be seen. But while everyone’s entitled to their own opinions, Broaddus says the team will have to remain focused on the game ahead no matter who is in play.“You’ve got to do what you believe in and continue on those paths. You can’t let outside influences take over how you’re going to manage your team,” he said.
Cowboys Defense Bears Justin Fields NFL
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »