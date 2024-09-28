Can Ben Simmons stay on the court for the Nets this season?

Yes, that says something about how bad, or boring, the Nets could end up being.— and been among their best players in their pickup games the past month, sources told The Post — the question of whether he can stay on the floor is going to hang over the team. “Being the competitive guy he is, you wish him well and you hope he can get out there on the court. From what we’ve seen so far with Ben, Ben will be a full go in camp, which for us, that’s exciting to see,” Nets GM Sean Marks said.

Tanking is the Nets’ quickest path to the future, if they can navigate past their competition to the bottomNets’ Ben Simmons cleared for training camp ahead of critical season An unrestricted free agent next summer, he needs to earn his next deal, even if it is a massive pay cut. “He’ll be full go to start camp,” Fernandez said. “But we’ll treat him the same way as everybody else. We’ll go through practices, evaluate how everybody feels and then we’ll make decisions. … So, excited to see Ben on the court from Day 1.” And he’s had an outsized impact on the Nets, as has his absence.

“His paint touches are unbelievable. He’s big, built like a truck, could get into the paint and spray , get to the rim.

Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets NBA Injuries Rebuilding

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nypost / 🏆 91. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA Fans React To Photos Of Brooklyn Nets Star Ben SimmonsNBA fans reacted to photos of Ben Simmons working out.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

NBA Legend Rips Brooklyn Nets Star Ben SimmonsNBA legend Shaquille O'Neal spoke about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Shaq Criticizes Nets' Ben Simmons: 'Another Bum'The Nets' forward came under fire from one of the greatest to ever do it.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Significant Injury Update On Brooklyn Nets Star Ben SimmonsBrian Lewis of The New York Post reported an update on Ben Simmons.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

What Ben Simmons' Injury Update Means for the Brooklyn NetsThe 28-year-old is enterring the final year of his contract.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Brooklyn Nets Fans React To Ben Simmons Instagram StoryBen Simmons is already back in Brooklyn.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »