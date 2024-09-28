Can Atletico Madrid End Real Madrid's Unbeaten Run?

Atlético Madrid can become the first team to defeat Real Madrid this season, but they must do so after just two full days of rest.

Real Madrid is on a 39-game unbeaten run in La Liga, but Atlético Madrid has the players and tactics to find success against the defending Spanish and European champions, as long as they execute a winning play style.Time and time again, Los Colchoneros prove to be one of the best counter-attacking teams in the world. Atlético Madrid finds its best chances in transition when defenses are scrambling to keep up with the precise passing from Simeone's players.

With both Julián Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth available to Simeone, the manager has new weapons to deploy against Ancelotti's somewhat susceptible backline.Atlético Madrid finds the most success against Los Blancos when Rodrigo De Paul and Koke use their physicality to disrupt Ancelotti's side. Hard tackles and crucial interceptions are the best way to combat Real Madrid's lengthy spells of possession and break up the club's free-flowing attacks.

Atlético Madrid's physicality wears teams down so much so that managers must make substitutions for fresh legs and energy. In Ancelotti's case, his depleted bench could become a problem for Los Blancos in the second half.. The Frenchman is playing his best soccer for Simeone since his return to Madrid and always seems to deliver against the club's biggest rivals, especially at home.

