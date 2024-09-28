Camila Cabello Embraces 'Dark Feminine Energy' at Vetements

There's nothing random about Camila Cabello 's Paris Fashion Week statement piece. On September 27, the “June Gloom” singer was photographed front-row at the Vetements ' latest runway show wearing a lacy gloved bodysuit and matching black bra with a sporty black mini-skirt, topping everything off with a massive black coat inspired by your favorite oversized hoodie.

The ski mask was an obvious reference to Cabello's latest album C,XOXO, which took direct inspiration from Spring Breakers, the 2013 neon-soaked party girl classic starring Vanessa Hudgens, Rachel Korine, Ashley Benson, and Cabello's close friend Selena Gomez.

