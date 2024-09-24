Calls For CPS CEO Pedro Martinez To Step Down Amid Contract Negotiations

Evelyn HolmesChicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union will hold a public bargaining session amid calls for CPS CEO Pedro Martinez to step down.Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union return to the bargaining table Tuesday.

There are calls for unity as local Latino leaders rally in support of embattled Martinez as efforts continue to oust the city schools head. The teachers' union officials through their House of Delegates issued a no confidence vote for Martinez.

CPS Chicago Teachers Union Pedro Martinez Contract Negotiations Latino Leaders

