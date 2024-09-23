California Sues ExxonMobil Over Decades-Long Fraud About Plastic Recycling

California Attorney General Rob Bonta today filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against ExxonMobil, the world’s largest producer of single-use plastic polymers, over its decades-long fraud to convince the public that recycling is a viable solution to the spiraling plastic waste crisis.

“ExxonMobil is now facing long-overdue legal accountability for its role in causing and lying about the two greatest environmental catastrophes facing humanity: the climate crisis and the plastic waste crisis. Just as Exxon knew and lied about how its fossil fuel products cause climate change, the polluter has also known and lied for decades about the reality that its plastic products could never be recycled at scale.

Exxonmobil Plastic Waste Recycling California Attorney General Environmental Fraud

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



commondreams / 🏆 530. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California sues ExxonMobil for allegedly misleading the public about plastic recyclingCalifornia Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta filed a first-of-a-kind lawsuit against the oil giants, saying they've deceived the public about plastic recycling.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

California sues ExxonMobil and says it lied about plastics recyclingCalifornia is suing ExxonMobil for allegedly deceiving the public for half a century by promising that recycling would address the global plastics pollution crisis. His office filed a lawsuit Monday. It's separate from a complaint filed by nonprofit environmental organizations. ExxonMobil is one of the world’s largest producers of plastics.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

California sues ExxonMobil and says it lied about plastics recyclingCalifornia is suing ExxonMobil for allegedly deceiving the public for half a century by promising that recycling would address the global plastics pollution crisis.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

California sues ExxonMobil and says it lied about plastics recyclingCalifornia is suing ExxonMobil for allegedly deceiving the public for half a century by promising that recycling would address the global plastics pollution crisis.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

California sues ExxonMobil and says it lied about plastics recyclingCalifornia is suing ExxonMobil for allegedly deceiving the public for half a century by promising that recycling would address the global plastics pollution crisis

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

California accuses ExxonMobil of lying about plastics being recyclableThe state alleges the oil company deceived “the public to convince us that plastic recycling could solve the plastic waste and pollution crisis.”

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »