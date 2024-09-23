California Sues ExxonMobil Over Alleged 'Campaign of Deception' on Plastic Recycling

California ’s attorney general sued ExxonMobil on Monday, alleging that the company had waged a “campaign of deception” for decades to mislead consumers and convince them that recycling was a viable solution for plastic waste.

The lawsuit says ExxonMobil is the world’s largest producer of polymers used to make single-use plastics, which are derived from fossil fuels. It alleges that ExxonMobil and its predecessor companies, Exxon and Mobil, for decades promoted single-use plastics through industry groups, advertising campaigns and other marketing initiatives, at one point even using Boy Scouts to sell plastic kitchen and trash bags as a fundraiser.

Exxonmobil Plastic Pollution Recycling California Lawsuit

