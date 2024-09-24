California Lawmakers And The Oil Industry: A Story Behind The Votes

A CBS News voting record analysis found that California Republicans in Congress voted against most environmental bills in the last session, even though surveys show that most of the people they represent think lawmakers should do more to prevent climate change. The oil and gas industry donated nearly three times more to Republicans than congressional Democrats in D.C., who, in contrast to Republicans, rarely voted against environmental legislation .

'Construction trades carry some significant weight here,' said author, lobbyist, and law professor Chris Micheli, who is widely considered an expert on the inner workings of California's Capitol. He does not lobby for oil or labor. Micheli notes that the trade union represents the people who work in oil jobs. 'And these are good-paying jobs with tremendous benefits,' Micheli said. ' don't want to be responsible for losing those jobs,' Micheli said.

