California Law Restricts Smartphone Use in Schools

School districts, county offices of education and charter schools in California will now be required to limit or ban the usage of smartphones in schools under a new state law after California Gov. Gavin NewsomThe new law requires schools to develop and put in place a plan to restrict or even ban cellphone usage in schools by July 1, 2026, and update it every five years.
"Research demonstrates that the use of cell phones by pupils during school operating hours can create significant distractions resulting in negative effects on their academic performance and mental health. Additionally, the presence of cell phones and related technologies in classrooms may not only detract from pupils' academic performance, but also contribute to higher rates of academic dishonesty and cyberbullying," the bill said.
Students will still be allowed to use phones in cases of emergency or in response to threats of danger, with permission from a teacher or school administrator, if a doctor determines a student needs a smartphone for their health or wellbeing or if it is required as part of an individualized education program.
Newsom previously argued that reducing the use of phones in class leads to improved concentration, better academic outcomes, and enhanced social interactions.
