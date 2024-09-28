California Law Eliminates Automatic Sex Offender Registration for Some LGBTQ Convictions

Discrimination against LGBTQ people in sex crime convictions will be outlawed under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom late Friday evening. The measure, Senate Bill 145 , will amend existing state law that allows judges to decide whether an adult convicted of having vaginal sexual intercourse with a minor should register as a sex offender in cases in which the minor is 14 years or older and the adult is not more than 10 years older than the minor.
'It's the double-edged sword of leadership,' she said. Newsom has been an outspoken champion of LGBTQ rights since he was mayor of San Francisco and directed the city to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2004. That defiant act became a catalyst for a nationwide political battle over the issue that ended when the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the right of LGBTQ people to marry in 2015.
LGBTQ Sex Offender Registry California Law Gavin Newsom Senate Bill 145
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CalMatters - 🏆 261. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »
Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »