California Gov. Newsom Signs Bill To Protect Youth In Treatment Facilities

FILE - Hotel heiress and media personality Paris Hilton, center, discusses a proposed bill calling on more transparency for youth treatment facilities during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 15, 2024. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday to protect youth against the improper use of restraints and isolation in residential treatment facilities.
The Accountability in Children's Treatment law, SB 1043, authored by state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, and sponsored by Paris Hilton, will require the California Department of Social Services to publish data on its website about every incident in which seclusion or restraint is used and notify the parent, foster parent, guardian or tribal representative of a child.
“As a survivor of the ‘Troubled Teen Industry,’ I am deeply thankful to Governor Newsom for signing the Accountability in Children’s Treatment Act. With his support, California is taking a major step toward protecting vulnerable youth by making these facilities more transparent.
In 2021, Newsom signed legislation to ban the practice of sending foster youth and teens charged with crimes to faraway residential treatment programs in other states and committed $100 million over five years to create new programs closer to home for vulnerable children and teenagers.
Youthtreatment Restraints Isolation California Legislation
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »