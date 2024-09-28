California Gov. Gavin Newsom Vetoes Bill Requiring Speed-Limit Beeping Cars

Read full article: Live HBCU Football: Alabama State Hornets vs. Bethune-Cookman WildcatsAll lanes blocked on Blanding Blvd in Keystone Heights following deadly multi-vehicle crash: FHP4 hours agoRead full article: ‘It brings people together’: VyStar Emerald Trail 5K and 10K takes runners on the trail for 1st timeJacksonville laundromat offering free, discounted services to help those affected by Hurricane HeleneTackle holiday preparation by joining Costco as a Gold StarFILE - California Gov.

The National Highway Traffic Safety “is also actively evaluating intelligent speed assistance systems, and imposing state-level mandates at this time risks disrupting these ongoing federal assessments,” the Democratic governor said. The proposal would have required the state to maintain a list of posted speed limits, and it’s likely that those would not include local roads or recent changes in speed limits, resulting in conflicts.will require all new cars to have the technology, although drivers would be able to turn it off.

Gavin Newsom California Veto Speed Limit Car Safety

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California lawmakers seek more time to consider energy proposals backed by Gov. Gavin NewsomCalifornia Assembly Democrats are pushing back against a last-minute push by Gov. Gavin Newsom to pass proposals aimed at cutting energy costs for Californians and reducing gas price spikes at the pump. They say they need more time to weigh the bills.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

California Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrates launch of nation's first hydrogen hubCalifornia Gov. Newsom announced California as the first state in the nation to launch one of the country's seven hydrogen hubs.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls legislators into special session to find ways to cut gas pricesCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom called the Legislature into the special session Saturday after Democrats in the Assembly pushed back on his efforts to pass an energy package that he unveiled last week.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares emergency disaster for landslide-threatened Rancho Palos Verdes'This has been a hard pill to swallow,' one homeowner said.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Gov. Gavin Newsom drops drought emergency for Southern California and Bay AreaAfter two wet winters, 19 counties encompassing most of California's population have officially emerged from the drought that has afflicted the state for the past three years.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill aimed at helping undocumented immigrants buy homes in the stateCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday that would have made some immigrants in the country illegally eligible for home loans backed by the state.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »