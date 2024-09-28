California Deputy Hailed Hero After Saving Child From Burning Home

California deputy is hailed a hero after he runs into a burning home to save a childBody camera footage captured the dramatic moment a Tulare County Sheriff's Deputy ran into a burning home to save a boy with Down syndrome.A California sheriff's deputy is being lauded as a hero after rescuing a child from a burning home.

The dramatic rescue, part of which was captured in body camera footage, shows Flores after he entered the burning home and saved a 12-year-old boy.His brother, Alejandro Fajardo, had tried rescuing his brother himself, but was unable to get to him.

