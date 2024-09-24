California Couple Coexists With Black Bear Tenant

He mostly minds his own business, leaves late at night and comes back home early in the morning without bothering anyone."He does leave piles of scat," Bob Nesler said with a laugh."That’s about my biggest complaint."Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.The resident living in the crawlspace under the Neslers' home in the San Gabriel Valley foothills is a black bear .

agents that show what appears to be the face of an older large black bear. One video showed the bear lumbering down North Sunnyside Avenue on a cool September day. Black bears, which can have different color coats, like to feed on plants, insects, nuts, berries and whatever else they think of as edible -- such as the contents of trash bins. If food is scarce in their natural habitat, bears are likely to forage elsewhere, bringing them into Southern California foothill neighborhoods.

Black bears, recognized by their small, narrow heads and small ears, have coats that range in color from tan or brown to black. Females grow up to about 200 pounds and males can be a hefty 350 pounds with some giants weighing in at more than 600 pounds.

Black Bear California Wildlife Neighborhood Coexistence

