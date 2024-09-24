California Bans Student Smartphone Use During School Day

A Chino Hills High School student uses a cellphone immediately after school on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed controversial legislation Monday requiring California school districts to limit student smartphone use during the school day by July 2026.

“We know that excessive smartphone use increases anxiety, depression and other mental health issues – but we have the power to intervene,” Newsom said in a statement. “This new law will help students focus on academics, social development and the world in front of them — not their screens — when they’re in school.”

The law says students must be allowed to use their phones in emergencies or when permitted by a teacher, administrator or doctor. Students can also use their phones if their individualized education program requires it.

Smartphone Student School California Law

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Hampshire school bans parents for protesting transgender student-athlete, report saysThe parents reportedly wore pink wristbands with two of the letter X to a Tuesday girls soccer game.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

California becomes latest state to restrict student smartphone use at schoolSchool districts in California will have to create rules restricting student smartphone use under a new law Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Monday.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Police: California Middle School Teacher Caught in Sex Video with Teen StudentSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

California becomes latest state to restrict student smartphone use at schoolCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law requiring school districts to restrict student phone use.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

California becomes latest state to restrict student smartphone use at schoolCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law requiring school districts to restrict student phone use. The move means California will join Florida, Louisiana, Indiana and other states in passing legislation limiting student device access.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

California becomes latest state to restrict student smartphone use at schoolCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law requiring school districts to restrict student phone use

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »