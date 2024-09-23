California Bans All Plastic Shopping Bags Starting in 2026

"Paper or plastic" will no longer be a choice at grocery store checkout lines in California under a new law signed Sunday by Gov. Gavin Newsom that bans all plastic shopping bags. California had already banned thin plastic shopping bags at supermarkets and other stores, but shoppers could purchase bags made with a thicker plastic that purportedly made them reusable and recyclable.The new measure, approved by state legislators last month, bans all plastic shopping bags starting in 2026.

The environmental nonprofit Oceana applauded Newsom for signing the bill and "safeguarding California’s coastline, marine life, and communities from single-use plastic grocery bags."Christy Leavitt, Oceana’s plastics campaign director, said Sunday that the new ban on single-use plastic bags at grocery store checkouts "solidifies California as a leader in tackling the global plastic pollution crisis.

Plastic Bags California Ban Environment Pollution

