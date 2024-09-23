Calais Campbell Continues To Sack Seahawks Quarterbacks At 38

Calais Campbell is one of the best defensive tackles of his era and may very well end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 38-year-old is not only still playing at a high level, he’s still racking up sacks on Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks. In the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Seahawks and Miami Dolphins, Campbell was able to get to right guard’s Anthony Bradford inside.

And now for the key stat: Campbell has been so good for so long that he has sacked a Seahawks quarterback in three different decades. Campbell hadn’t even played the Seahawks since 2017, when he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. We had a seven-year break from his domination of Seattle and he’s still getting after the quarterback. He’s sacked Matt Hasselbeck, Tarvaris Jackson, Russell Wilson, and now Geno Smith.

Calais Campbell Seattle Seahawks NFL Sack Quarterback

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Calais Campbell’s tormenting of Seahawks quarterback has reached a third decadeWe can’t wait for Campbell to join Aaron Donald in retirement.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Dolphins' Calais Campbell was also detained by police during Tyreek Hill incidentTyreek Hill wasn’t the only Miami Dolphin detained by police ahead of their season-opening win on Sunday.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Dolphins' Calais Campbell recounts being detained with Tyreek HillCalais Campbell described getting handcuffed by police alongside Tyreek Hill before Sunday's Dolphins game against the Jaguars, calling it a 'crazy situation that was not necessary.'

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Calais Campbell Shown Being Handcuffed in Tyreek Hill Bodycam VideoMiami Dolphins player Calais Campbell was handcuffed after fellow teammate Tyreek Hill was pulled over in a traffic stop.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Seahawks News 8/25: Seahawks finish preseason slate, look steady and preparedRead!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks News 9/11: How did Coach Macdonald do in his Seahawks debut?Read!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »