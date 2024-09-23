Calais Campbell Continues To Sack Seahawks Quarterbacks At 38

Calais Campbell is one of the best defensive tackles of his era and may very well end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 38-year-old is not only still playing at a high level, he’s still racking up sacks on Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks. In the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Seahawks and Miami Dolphins, Campbell was able to get to right guard’s Anthony Bradford inside.
And now for the key stat: Campbell has been so good for so long that he has sacked a Seahawks quarterback in three different decades. Campbell hadn’t even played the Seahawks since 2017, when he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. We had a seven-year break from his domination of Seattle and he’s still getting after the quarterback. He’s sacked Matt Hasselbeck, Tarvaris Jackson, Russell Wilson, and now Geno Smith.
Calais Campbell Seattle Seahawks NFL Sack Quarterback
