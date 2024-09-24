Cal Women's Basketball Schedule Features 18 ACC Games

Cal's ACC women's basketball schedule was announced Tuesday evening, and it includes 18 games against ACC teams.

The Bears only play one ACC opponent twice, and that's archrival Stnford, which is also Cal's first ACC opponent, December 13 at Harmon Gym. Cal plays the other 16 opponents once each. The toughest test figures to be a February 9 road game against Notre Dame, which is expected to be ranked in the preseason top-25 poll.

The Bears' top home games seem to be a January 9 game against North Carolina State, a January 12 game against Florida State and a January 16 games against Duke, and all three of those teams are likely to be ranked in the preseason top-25.Jan. 2 -- Cal at ClemsonJan. 16 -- Cal at DukeFeb. 2 -- Pitt at CalFeb. 16 -- Syracuse at CalMarch 2 -- Miami at CalFind Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.

