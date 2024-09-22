Caitlin Clark Unanimously Named WNBA Rookie of the Year

Caitlin Clark was the unanimous pick of the 15-member selection committee for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.
The media foolishly and desperately tried to turn the rookie of the year race into a two-way competition between Clark and the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese. However, as the season wore on, Clark started breaking records, and Reese started injuring joints; clearly, there was no contest.
