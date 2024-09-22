Caitlin Clark Unanimously Named WNBA Rookie of the Year

Caitlin Clark was the unanimous pick of the 15-member selection committee for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.

The media foolishly and desperately tried to turn the rookie of the year race into a two-way competition between Clark and the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese. However, as the season wore on, Clark started breaking records, and Reese started injuring joints; clearly, there was no contest.

WNBA Caitlin Clark Rookie Of The Year Angel Reese Records

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Caitlin Clark Ties WNBA Rookie Three-Point Record With Lethal Step-BackAnother night, another record for the Fever's star rookie.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

The Caitlin Clark Effect: How the rookie phenom is transforming the WNBAPaul is a Segment Producer and Sports Contributor for Scripps News. His wide-ranging career has been spent mostly in sports as an anchor, reporter and play-by-play announcer.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Caitlin Clark sets WNBA single-season rookie 3-point recordCaitlin Clark owns yet another record.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Caitlin Clark Stands Alone in WNBA History After Breaking Rookie Three-Point RecordClark is the owner of yet another WNBA rookie record.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie Shouts Out Caitlin Clark After Breaking Rookie 3-Point RecordCaitlin Clark hit another major milestone on Wednesady night, breaking the WNBA rookie record for most 3-pointers in a single season.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Every WNBA Record Caitlin Clark Set During Her Rookie Season With the FeverHere are all the records the Fever guard has broken as a rookie.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »