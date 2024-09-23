Caitlin Clark's Rookie Card Sells For Record $84,000

The Indiana Fever ’s decision to draft Caitlin Clark with the #1 overall pick has paid off in more ways than one: She’s had the most historic, record-breaking season in WNBA history, she’s led the Fever to the playoffs, and now, her autographed rookie card has sold for a record amount.

“This issue from the Panini Instant line, which produces on-demand cards available for a limited time, commemorates the Indiana Fever taking Clark with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft,” the description reads on the Fanatics Collect site.

