Caitlin Clark Named AP Player of the Year in Women's Basketball

Caitlin Clark is honored as The Associated Press Player of the Year in women's basketball for the second consecutive year. She is the sixth player to win the award more than once and fifth to do it in consecutive seasons.

Clark's play has captured the hearts of fans with her logo-depth 3-pointers and dazzling passes.

Caitlin Clark AP Player Of The Year Women's Basketball Records Awards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark again voted AP Player of the YearIowa superstar Caitlin Clark was named the AP Player of the Year in women's basketball for the second year in a row after receiving 35 of 36 votes from a media panel.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Be like Caitlin: Iowa's Caitlin Clark is inspiring a younger generation of playersCaitlin Clark has reshaped women's college basketball and the perception of it. The Iowa star has made a name for herself by breaking records and stretching the range of shooting possibilities to the midcourt logo. Up-and-coming players have taken notice, working to extend their range to be like Caitlin.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Caitlin Clark named to 14-player U.S. national team training camp rosterCaitlin Clark has been invited to the U.S. women's national basketball team's training camp. Could a spot on the Olympic roster be next?

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Caitlin Clark player props: Iowa vs. Colorado Sweet 16 odds, best betsNo one, in either the men’s or women’s games, is bigger than Iowa’s sharpshooting triple-double threat, and the sportsbooks appear to be capitalizing on her growing popularity.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Iowa, Caitlin Clark receiving most national championship betsBettors are making it clear, they want Caitlin Clark.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

2024 Women's College Basketball odds: 'It's all Caitlin Clark and Iowa'Patrick Everson spoke with an oddsmaker to break down Caitlin Clark and Iowa's impact on women's college basketball betting markets heading into March Madness.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »