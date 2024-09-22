C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Foot Injury Could Prevent Eagles Return to Caesars Superdome

has not played in the Caesars Superdome since the New Orleans Saints traded him before the 2022 season, making his return an important moment. However, an issue could prevent his return from happening.
Gardner-Johnson is questionable with a foot injury he suffered in practice this week. If he cannot play, the Eagles will face interesting decisions regarding who to elevate for the game, who will start at safety, and how it could affect the slot and potentially the outside cornerback spot. What channel is the New Orleans Saints game on today ? FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Channel for NFL Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
What channel is the Philadelphia Eagles game on today ? FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Channel for NFL Week 3 vs. New Orleans SaintsEagles' Week 3 practice squad elevations sees a familiar face return to the field
