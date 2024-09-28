BYU Holds On for 34-28 Win at Baylor, Remains Undefeated

Crew Wakley had an game-clinching interception with 59 seconds left and No. 22 BYU held on for a 34-28 victory at Baylor on Saturday to remain undefeated, after the Cougars had twice built three-touchdown leads as Jake Retzlaff threw for two scores and ran for another one.Wakley made a leaping interception near midfield along the sideline in front of the Baylor bench to secure the first Big 12 road victory for the Cougars .

The Cougars were up 14-0 only 6 1/2 minutes into the game. Baylor's lone offensive snap at that point was a pass deflected straight up in the air by 290-pound nose tackle John Nelson and caught by defensive tackle Blake Mangelson.It was 28-7 with 9:32 left in the first half after a 44-yard TD by Darius Lassiter, who caught eight passes for 120 yards.

BYU Baylor College Football Undefeated Jake Retzlaff Crew Wakley

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox13 / 🏆 550. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BYU survives late comeback attempt from Baylor to secure first Big 12 road winBYU survives late comeback attempt from Baylor to secure first Big 12 road win

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

ESPN FPI Predicts BYU vs Kansas State, Updates BYU's Projected Win TotalComing into the 2024 season, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) was not high on BYU. FPI's projected record for BYU was 4.7-7.3 and FPI gave BYU just a 31% chanc

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

ESPN FPI Predicts BYU vs SMU, Updates BYU's Projected Win TotalComing into the 2024 season, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) was not high on BYU. FPI's projected record for BYU was 4.7-7.3 and FPI gave BYU just a 31% chanc

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

ESPN FPI Predicts BYU vs Wyoming, Updates BYU's Projected Win TotalComing into the 2024 season, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) was not high on BYU. FPI's projected record for BYU was 4.7-7.3 and FPI gave BYU just a 31% chanc

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

BYU holds SMU without touchdown in 'very gritty' 18-15 win for 2-0 startMiles Davis had a 37-yard run on fourth-and-one, and Will Ferrin kicked a 26-yard field goal with 1:58 remaining as BYU held on to hand SMU its first loss, 18-15.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

AP Top 25: Utah drops to No. 12 despite recent victory against Baylor; BYU receives votesAfter the first shake-up of the college football season, the Southeastern Conference grabbed six of the top seven spots in the AP Top 25 — a first in the 88-yea

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »