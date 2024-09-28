BYU Coach Loses Temper After Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Nearly Costs Win

A critical penalty near the end of the BYU - Baylor game nearly changed the outcome of the game. With 1:43 left in the fourth quarter, BYU needed only one first down to secure the win. On first down, running back Enoch Nawahine picked up five yards to set up 2nd & 5. After the ball, Nawahine extended his arm towards a Baylor defender who fell to the ground. In basketball terms, it was a flop. Nawahine was flagged for an Unsportsmanlike Conduct penalty.

BYU was moved back 15 yards for the penalty. Instead of 2nd & 5, it was 2nd & 20. BYU conceded the drive at that point, running twice and punting the ball back to Baylor.Even though he disagreed with the call, Sitake said BYU needs to avoid those mental mistakes in the future. "We've just gotta be smart," Sitake said. "We can't put ourselves in that situation. You can't blame the refs, our players have to be smart in that situation."

To BYU's credit, they were composed throughout the game before that penalty. On a critical drive in the second half, BYU was in Baylor territory when a Baylor defensive lineman took a cheap shot at BYU left tackle Caleb Etienne. Etienne got hit in the face well after the play. It was not a football play. The referee missed the initial penalty, but they surely would have seen the retaliation. Instead, Etienne shrugged off the play and avoided a potentially drive-ending penalty.

There are multiple lessons that BYU can take away from their road win at Baylor. Maintaining composure in late-game situations is certainly one of them.Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

