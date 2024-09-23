BYD's E-Vali Electric Van Targets European Delivery Market

A decade ago, Tesla was the electric car company that was leading the world forward into the battery powered future. Today, it has ceded its leadership role to BYD . Where Tesla has failed to introduce new mass market vehicles — it has two, the Model 3 and the Model Y — BYD has dozens.

In the what makes it go department, the BYD E-Vali has either a single motor driving the rear wheels with a maximum of 150 kW or an all-wheel-drive version with an additional 100 kW motor driving the front wheels. Both are equipped with a BYD-derivedwith a nominal capacity of 80.6 kWh. Expected range is quoted as 220 to 250 kilometers in the WLTP cycle used in Europe.

The biennial IAA Transportation Expo in Hannover started in 1897 and is the largest and most influential commercial vehicle exhibition in the world. In addition to the E-Vali, BYD also announced the EYT 2.0 electric yard tractor for the European market, designed for logistics and transportation scenarios such as ports and docks. The EYT 2.0 features an offset cab design, is robust and flexible, and has a total weight capacity of up to 75 tons, easily handling large containers and trailers.

