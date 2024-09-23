Burgum Says Trump Will Bring Hostages Home If Elected

Governor Doug Burgum said on this week’s broadcast on “Fox News Sunday” that former President Donald Trump will get the hostages being held in Gaza home if elected.

Host Shannon Bream said, “The argument is that President Trump has good arguments against her on all of those issues. Do you talk to him about strategy? Is he willing to be more focused on the issues, or does he see a need for that?” Burgum said, “Well, I think we all know that, and the voters know that President Trump, if we’re talking about the economy, the economy was super strong under President Trump, and it’s been awful under Biden-Harris interest rates, inflation, the cost of a home price of food, price of gasoline. President Trump wins on those on national security. All these issues we talked about literally, he’s a deterrent.

Exclusive — Donald Trump on Muslim Democrat Mayor Endorsement: Under My Administration ‘He Saw a World That Was at Peace’Michigan Farm Bureau Endorses Mike Rogers over Democrat Elissa Slotkin in Pivotal Senate RacePolice: Virginia Teacher Caught in Child Predator Online Sting Operation

Trump Hostages Gaza Election Economy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Doug Burgum predicts Harris campaign will do everything to avoid Trump debatePolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Burgum: ‘If You Want to See the Hostages Come Home, Vote for Donald Trump’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

North Dakota Gov. Burgum says that Harris wants 'open borders' for the US, 'just like Biden'North Dakota Gov. Burgum called out Vice President Harris for allowing for “open borders,' also saying that President Biden has not enforced border laws.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris Go Head-To-HeadAll eyes will be on TV screens nationwide as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump take center stage at a much-anticipated debate Tuesday night. This election cycle's second presidential debate, and the first following President Joe Biden’s departure from the top of the Democratic ticket, will be...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

President Biden, VP Harris, former President Trump all visiting Flight 93 National Memorial todayUnited Flight 93 crashed in a Pennsylvania field when forty passengers and crew members fought back against hijackers on September 11, 2001.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

'And then I came along,' Trump says of his history as presidentFormer President Donald Trump said there is something very unique about his tenure as the leader of the United States.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »