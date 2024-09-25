Burberry Showcases U.K.-Made Trench Coats in New Content Series

Through a new content series, titled “Made in the U.K.,” the maison spotlights its slate of trench and car coats made in Castleford , West Yorkshire, a town with less than 50,000 inhabitants. In imagery, as well as in specialized clothing selections, the company champions its storied connections to English artisanal craft.
“It is not only where skilled craftspeople create some of our most iconic products, but also where generations of families continue to pass down critical artisanal skills,” Ms. Edwards-Warrener said. “Ensuring that we preserve those skills and champion British craftsmanship is incredibly important to us.“Made in the U.K.” spotlights the creation of the Chelsea, Kensington and Waterloo trench coats, as well as the Camden car coat, all of which are constructed in West Yorkshire.
These sustainably sourced materials help bolster the company’s “Trench for Tomorrow” initiative, which seeks to use low-impact, long-lasting fabrics across the Heritage Collection – Burberry’s selection of trench and car coats – that can be reused through the ReBurberry service. “Our ‘Trench for Tomorrow’ initiative embodies this spirit of responsible craftsmanship and innovation by ensuring our iconic trench coat uses certified and responsibly sourced materials and can be enjoyed for years to come through our ReBurberry Services."Burberry is far from the only luxury name spotlighting the master touch of high-end craftspeople.
Burberry U.K. Manufacturing Trench Coats Castleford Artisanal Craftsmanship
