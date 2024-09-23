Browns Suffer Injuries Amidst 21-15 Loss to Giants

lost to the Giants on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field, 21-15, and to make matters worse they have a bunch of injuries to monitor after the game.

Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start their postgame video by talking about the injuries Myles Garrett is dealing with and if there should be concern about Garrett. Then they discuss the makeshift offensive line and the protection issues the Browns had against the Giants pass rush, with Deshaun Watson getting sacked eight times.How many times the Browns used presnap motion during Sunday’s 21-15 loss to the GiantsThey wrap up the video by talking about their takeaways from Sunday’s loss, including the pressure on Watson, the turning point in Sunday’s contest and the play of the defense.

