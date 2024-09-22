Browns Offensive Line Struggles With Multiple Injuries Against Giants

The health of the Cleveland Browns offensive line has not been great to start the season. On Sunday against the New York Giants , it got worse. After nearing a return from a season-ending knee injury he sustained last year, the Browns had ruled out tackle Jack Conklin on Saturday with a hamstring injury he sustained in practice Friday. But left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was able to make his return from his own knee injury. That return was short-lived.

Browns G Wyatt Teller ruled out with knee injury in game against GiantsAlso sidelined was offensive lineman James Hudson III. Hudson had been the starter at left tackle while Wills was rehabbing the first two weeks. He left Sunday's game against the Giants with a shoulder injury, listed as questionable to return.

Browns force fumble, score touchdown in first 11 seconds of game against Giants

