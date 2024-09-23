Browns' Mistakes Doom Them Against Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers catches a pass for a touchdown against Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. in the first half. Mistakes happen all the time in football, but they hit harder when occurring in a timely manner that eventually works against you.
Jerome Ford recorded 64 of his 70 total yards from scrimmage in the second half and kept the offense moving. However, the series after the Browns scored their second touchdown, a fumble occurred and New York recovered. Dropped passes was a bad statistic to rank atop in during the 2023 season, and the Browns finished second , perTheir blowout loss to Minnesota in Week 1, then their close Week 2 loss to Washington didn’t give much confidence into their matchup with Cleveland, who were the better team on paper.
With three minutes left in regulation, Joseph missed a 48-yarder that would’ve sealed the game early and gave the Giants a nine-point lead. The Giants have had some problems in the kicking room after first-stringer Graham Gano suffered an injury in Week 2. The Giants created some cushion with 14 of their 21 points coming in the second period, and going into the half with a 21-7 lead. This is also thanks to Nabers making his mark by catching all five passes for 62 yards for both touchdowns in this period alone.
NFL Browns Giants Mistakes Fumbles Dropped Passes
