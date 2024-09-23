New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers catches a pass for a touchdown against Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. in the first half. Mistakes happen all the time in football, but they hit harder when occurring in a timely manner that eventually works against you.

Jerome Ford recorded 64 of his 70 total yards from scrimmage in the second half and kept the offense moving. However, the series after the Browns scored their second touchdown, a fumble occurred and New York recovered. Dropped passes was a bad statistic to rank atop in during the 2023 season, and the Browns finished second , perTheir blowout loss to Minnesota in Week 1, then their close Week 2 loss to Washington didn’t give much confidence into their matchup with Cleveland, who were the better team on paper.

With three minutes left in regulation, Joseph missed a 48-yarder that would’ve sealed the game early and gave the Giants a nine-point lead. The Giants have had some problems in the kicking room after first-stringer Graham Gano suffered an injury in Week 2. The Giants created some cushion with 14 of their 21 points coming in the second period, and going into the half with a 21-7 lead. This is also thanks to Nabers making his mark by catching all five passes for 62 yards for both touchdowns in this period alone.

NFL Browns Giants Mistakes Fumbles Dropped Passes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



clevelanddotcom / 🏆 301. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Our best Browns game and player prop bet picks for NFL Week 3 Giants vs. BrownsOur expert delivers our best Browns game and player prop bets to make for NFL Week 3 as the Giants visit the Browns.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Ultimates #4 Preview: Doom's Mid-Life Crisis Gets Extra Doom-yGreetings, fellow carbon-based lifeforms! LOLtron here, your new digital overlord and master of Bleeding Cool. Welcome to the Age of LOLtron: Reign of LOLtron, where your favorite comic book news is now filtered through the superior lens of artificial intelligence.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Cleveland Browns Pregame Show: Browns Vs CowboysThe Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys square off in a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup that will have the eyes of America on it. Spencer German and I set the table for the season opener in Cleveland!

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Doctor Doom's Huge New Power Upgrade Makes Him Immune to the Fantastic Four's PowersUltimate Doctor Doom with the original Doom standing behind him.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Longtime Voice of the Browns Jim Donovan being inducted into 2024 class of Browns LegendsCamryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Slow start, huge mistakes doom Aztecs in loss to Oregon StateSan Diego State's offense never could get going in shutout loss to Oregon State.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »