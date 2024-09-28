Browns head to Las Vegas to face Raiders in battle of 1-2 teams

head to Las Vegas this weekend to take on the Raiders in a battle of 1-2 teams. Both teams are facing adversity, with the Browns offense struggling while Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce called out his team for making business decisions during their loss to the Panthers a week ago.

Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe look ahead to Sunday’s matchup in their weekly preview video. They start by each discussing what they’re watching at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon on both sides of the ball.How the Browns can connect their physical 2023 offense with 2024′s finesse version: Film ReviewThen they make their predictions for who they think will win the contest and come out of the week at .500.

