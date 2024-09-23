Browns Coach Discusses Defensive Performance and Offensive Line Struggles After Giants Loss

How Myles Garrett , Jordan Hicks and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Giants “Injury front, I don’t have all the updates just yet. Still working through some things. I can tell you, Wyatt Teller has a knee injury. He’ll miss multiple weeks, but I don’t have the full extent just yet. Myles Garrett with his foot injury is day-to-day. And like I mentioned on all those other ones, I’ll update you when we get all the information. Obviously frustrated, disappointed.

“Yeah, I think all the above, Tony . I think when you go into game plans, you’re trying to look at things that give you an advantage, maybe attack certain things that they do, maybe defensively. Just with the health of some of our offensive line, it probably wasn’t possible to get some of those guys in those roles, but doesn’t mean that — there’s plenty of things that we can do better, certainly.”

“Yes, certainly. With Myles, as you guys know, he’s battling every day, so I feel that he’s going to continue to do that. And then we’ll work through the offensive line, Mary Kay , it’s definitely something that’s going to be… We’ll take in more information today, tomorrow, Wednesday, before we know exactly how that’s going to shake out.”He said yesterday that it was all — like his whole lower leg. So do you know what he had the MRI on and, like, what you guys are treating primarily?Okay.

I had a twofold injury question. With Wyatt, is he a possible IR candidate? And with Myles, I know you said he’s going to continue to battle, but just given the fact that he said that both his feet are bothering him, it’s creating compounding issues.

“Yeah, we tried to play. We tried earlier in the game, obviously, we can be better. But I know it’s very easy for all of us to say, ‘hey, throw it here’. That’s a tough job that those guys have and I thought Deshaun made a bunch of plays for us. Was putting us in position to try and go make a play to win the game. So there’s going to be plays that he wants back. I know there’s plays I want back, but I think it’s really easy to play that game of, ‘could have done this, would have done that.

