Bronze Statue Of Johnny Cash Unveiled At U.S. Capitol

FILE - Artist Kevin Kresse, works on a clay bust of Johnny Cash , April 23, 2024 in Little Rock, Ark. Kresse's full sculpture of Cash will be unveiled at the U.S. Capitol as part of the Statuary Hall collection. Congressional leaders, Arkansas lawmakers and members of the Cash family will be on hand Tuesday for the unveiling of a bronze statue depicting the “Man in Black.”
The Cash statue is the second new figure Arkansas has sent to replace two existing images that had represented the state at the U.S. Capitol for more than 100 years. Another statue depicting civil rights leader Daisy Bates was unveiled at the Capitol earlier this year. Bates mentored the nine Black children who desegregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957.
The two were approved after Arkansas lawmakers debated competing statue ideas ranging from Walmart founder Sam Walton to a Navy SEAL from the state who was killed in Afghanistan. Each state may donate two statues representing notable figures from their history to the Capitol's National Statuary Hall Collection.
Johnny Cash Statuary Hall Collection U.S. Capitol Arkansas Bronze Statue
