Broncos Seek To Continue Momentum Against Tough Jets Defense

on the road. It will be a tough ask, but coming off a win means the Broncos will be riding with confidence.

The Jets allow only 150.7 passing yards per game, the fourth-lowest in the NFL this season and the eighth-lowest passing EPA. What makes New York's passing defense so tricky is the same thing as the Broncos: their pass rush. The inconsistency of the Broncos’ running game makes this prediction quite bold. The Broncos average 99.7 rushing yards per game, the 12th lowest, as is their rushing EPA.

If Morgan Moses isn’t good to go, that opens the door for Jonathon Cooper. The Jets' interior of the line has done well, including holding Jeffery Simmons to zero pressures. The injury to Alex Singleton creates more pressure on the Broncos' defense to stop the run. Despite that, the Broncos find a way to get it done and keep the Jets from controlling the game's tempo.Yellow Laundry Rains Down at MetLife

Broncos Jets NFL Russell Wilson Defense Pass Rush

