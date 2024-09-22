Broncos Offense Breaks Out, Defense Shines in Victory Over Buccaneers

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos drops back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. Bo Nix might have struggled in the Broncos ’ first two games, but he came out blazing in Week 3. He completed his first four passes for 70 yards and added five plus a touchdown on the ground on Denver’s first drive. The sledding got tougher from there, but Nix played by far his best game so far in the NFL.

LaJohntay Wester etches name in CU Buffs football history with Hail Mary from Shedeur Sanders: “There’s nothing like it.” Colorado weather: Get ready for a cold, rainy first weekend of fall with up to 8 inches of snow in the mountains

Broncos Buccaneers Bo Nix Baker Mayfield Vance Joseph

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



denverpost / 🏆 13. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seattle Seahawks LB Breaks Down Challenges of Facing Bo Nix, Denver Broncos OffenseThe Seattle Seahawks may be facing a rookie quarterback in their season-opener, but that doesn't mean it'll be a walk in the park.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Broncos defense prepares for Seattle offense that remains largely unknownThe Broncos will have to adjust on the fly to the Seattle Seahawks.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Denver Broncos DL John Franklin-Myers 'Extremely Confident' in Sean Payton's OffenseJohn Franklin-Myers has tasted the Super Bowl and offense is what gets modern NFL teams there.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks: Defensive Blueprint to Winning Season OpenerHere's how the Denver Broncos smother Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks offense.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks: Defensive Blueprint to Winning Season OpenerHere's how the Denver Broncos smother Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks offense.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Broncos WR Troy Franklin expects to make rookie debut vs. SteelersThe Broncos will have additional speed on offense against the Steelers.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »