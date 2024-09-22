Broncos Offense Breaks Out, Defense Shines in Victory Over Buccaneers

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos drops back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. Bo Nix might have struggled in the Broncos ’ first two games, but he came out blazing in Week 3. He completed his first four passes for 70 yards and added five plus a touchdown on the ground on Denver’s first drive. The sledding got tougher from there, but Nix played by far his best game so far in the NFL.
LaJohntay Wester etches name in CU Buffs football history with Hail Mary from Shedeur Sanders: “There’s nothing like it.” Colorado weather: Get ready for a cold, rainy first weekend of fall with up to 8 inches of snow in the mountains
Broncos Buccaneers Bo Nix Baker Mayfield Vance Joseph
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »
Denver Broncos DL John Franklin-Myers 'Extremely Confident' in Sean Payton's OffenseJohn Franklin-Myers has tasted the Super Bowl and offense is what gets modern NFL teams there.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks: Defensive Blueprint to Winning Season OpenerHere's how the Denver Broncos smother Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks offense.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks: Defensive Blueprint to Winning Season OpenerHere's how the Denver Broncos smother Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks offense.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »