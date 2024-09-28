Broncos Elevate Bailey And McCalister To Gameday Roster

. The Broncos have elevated linebacker Levelle Bailey and defensive back Tanner McCalister from the practice squad to the gameday roster .

Bailey is an undrafted rookie out of Fresno State, who made the intial 53-man roster out of training camp. He shined in the preseason, notching a pick-six, and proving his value to the Broncos. Tanner is a 5-foot-11, 191-pound player in his second year, joining the Broncos as a free agent this past offseason. Hailing from Ohio State, he appeared in four games with the Cleveland Browns last year.

The Broncos elevated McCalister last week in Tampa, where he notched a special-teams tackle in the team's 26-7 win on the road. The Broncos need help on special teams with so many roster shuffles over the past two weeks due to the injury bug., which came on the heels of rush linebacker Baron Browning, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey being placed on short-term injured reserve, which mandates at least a four-week absence.

Instead, the Broncos are dressing Bailey, who knows the scheme. Expect one of Alexander or Cunningham to be utilized next week, if no other team swoops in and signs them to a 53-man roster.Chad Jensen is the Founder of Mile High Huddle and creator of the wildly popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

