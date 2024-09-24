Brompton's G Line: A Bold Redesign For The Iconic Folding Bike

It might not be immediately obvious, but the Brompton G Line is the first major redesign of the iconic British folding bicycle in its nearly 50-year history. It’s even bigger than the launch of its first e-bike in 2019, literally and figuratively. The G Line is available as a standard bike with an internally geared Shimano Alfine 8-speed hub or as a 4-speed e-bike with derailleur.

The only tradeoff would be a slightly larger and heavier bike that’s still lighter and folds up smaller than just about any other bike... except an original Brompton. Brompton’s marketing the G Line as an all-terrain bike which is fascinating given its long-standing role in supporting multi-modal city commutes. It claims the G Line is “the most versatile bike in the world... for the city and beyond.

Brompton Folding Bike G Line Redesign Electric Bike

