Bring Back The Lost Sketches Of SNL With 'The Unstreamables'

has brought some of the finest American sketch comedy to television screens. But in the internet age, as many of the sketches, from “The Killer Bees” to “David S. Pumpkins,” made their way to YouTube, Hulu, and Peacock, many others have been abandoned to the digital wasteland of some hard drive in the bowels of 30 Rock. Thankfully,’s Jed Rosenzweig put together a “modest proposal” called “ The Unstreamables .
” You also won’t find Eddie Murphy’s “Fifth Beatle” sketch or season 20’s “Donald Trump’s House Of Wings.” It’s enough to make you sick!Most of “The Unstreamables”are pop music parodies, explaining why they may be unstreamable. As Rosenzweig explains, NBC has secured the streaming rights to the show’s first five years and the most recent seasons, but much of the middle 35 is missing.
SNL Sketches Streaming Music Rights The Unstreamables
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Chargers Bring Back Running Back, Linebacker to Bolster DepthThe Los Angeles Chargers are bringing back two members who didn’t make the 53-man roster to the practice squad.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »