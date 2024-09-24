Brilliant Minds Star Talks About Working With Zachary Quinto

. Perry discussed her character, what makes the show special, and more. Starring Zachary Quinto , the series premieres Monday, September 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC .

With that being said, Zachary is amazing. I had so many friends ask me, “Is he as intense as he looks?” Like you would not believe the amount of text messages that specifically said, “Is he intense?” And to that, I responded, “Not at all.” He is a fool, and he’s so fun. We have this really great rapport off camera, and I know it translates on camera because my character Carol Pierce is actually based off of Carol Burnett, who was a real-life friend and colleague of Dr. Oliver Sacks.

But Carol knows that her friend is a genius. She knows that he is going to literally step into the shoes of his patients in order to figure out what it is that’s going wrong with them. That’s the type of energy, that’s the type of doctor she needs on her team. She recruits him to this hospital so that they can create this neuropsychology dream team and help these patients that other people have discarded.

How do I live in this new normal? We’re gonna get to the bottom of whatever is causing it in the brain, but we’re gonna give you the tools to adapt when you get out in the world. That takes more than a day. That takes more than an episode. That takes more than years, sometimes decades. That’s one of the exciting things you’ll get to see with a lot of our cases and a lot of our patients. They keep coming in and out. Nobody’s fixed in this show.

