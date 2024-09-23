Bridging The Gap: How Board Technology Committees Can Unlock Scientific Opportunities

The boards of too many publicly traded companies are downright timid when considering matters involving science and technology. More often than not, they focus on security and digitization—a defensive posture that fails to consider the bigger opportunities emerging from new materials, space science, and a better understanding of the genome—to name just a few areas of opportunity. It’s easy to be lulled into thinking that science does not matter to a nontech company.
The authors have observed firsthand an effective way to address this gap: the board technology committee. Drawing on the achievements of tech committees at AES, Johnson & Johnson, and Altria , they describe how these entities can advance the interests of organizations and offer advice on how to set one up.Most boards lack the expertise, the experience, and the organizational structure to identify developments in science and technology that can benefit their organizations.
Board Committees Science Technology Innovation Opportunities
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »
Lorenn Johnson scores three touchdowns to lead Johnson over JudsonLorenn 'Bubba' Johnson had 30 carries for 197 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-21 victory over Judson.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »