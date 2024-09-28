Brian Williams In Talks To Host Amazon Prime Election Night Special

Former news anchor Brian Williams is in talks to host an Amazon Prime election night special, reports Variety. The show would apparently be a “non-partisan discussion” as election night news comes in and could include multiple guests. Williams has been out of the news game for a while. He lost his role as anchor of NBC’s Nightly News after some of his reporting was found to have been repeatedly embellished. He went on to host MSNBC ’s 11th Hour until he resigned from the network in 2021.

If the deal goes through, Williams would begin the November 5th presidential election night broadcast as early as 5PM ET and continue for up to eight hours — or longer if the election is too close to call, writes Variety, citing unnamed sources familiar with the talks. The show reportedly wouldn’t keep up with breaking news; instead, Williams and his guests would explain events as the night goes on. And the show won’t call the race, according to The Daily Beast.

Brian Williams Election Night Amazon Prime Non-Partisan MSNBC

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brian Williams will cover election night in Amazon Prime's first foray into newsThe veteran anchor and former NBC News star will be live on election night from Amazon's studio in Los Angeles to weigh in on the presidential results.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Amazon just announced the dates for Prime Big Deal Days 2024, its October Prime Day saleMark your calendars: Prime Big Deal Days is back this October. Here's what the holiday kick-off sale will begin.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Amazon reveals October Prime Day 2024 dates: Get ready for Prime Big Deal DaysIf you missed July’s event, here’s another opportunity to save.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Amazon Announces Second Prime Day Event: Prime Big Deal DaysFor the third year in a row, Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day event called 'Prime Big Deal Days' taking place on October 8th and 9th. Expect steep discounts on Amazon devices like Fire tablets, Echo speakers, Kindles, and more, as well as electronics, headphones, laptops, and robot vacuums.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Best Amazon Prime Original Shows 2024: Prime Video TV Series to WatchThe best Amazon Prime original shows include 'Citadel' and 'Daisy Jones.' Here are the best Prime Video TV series to watch.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

Amazon's Second Prime Day Event This Year: Prime Big Deal DaysAmazon will host its second Prime Day event, officially called Prime Big Deal Days, beginning on October 8th and running through October 9th. The two-day sale offers deals on a range of products, including Amazon devices, tech from third-party sellers, and digital services like Grub Hub Plus and Amazon Music.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »