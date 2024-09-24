Brett Favre Testifies Before Congress, Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

Former NFL football player Brett Favre testifies before a House Committee on Ways and Means in Washington, Sept. 24, 2024.

"I also lost an investment in a company that I believe was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me, because I recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's," Favre revealed. Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., said TANF has been "undermined by rampant waste, fraud, and abuse" -- leaving fewer services for those who really need them.

"We look forward to hearing his insights into how weak federal oversight and self-dealing state officials contributed to Mississippi's case," Smith said. "He saw how embezzlement and mismanagement hurt the people whom welfare is supposed to help. Thank you for coming here and using your name and platform to draw attention to the need for stronger federal safeguards in TANF spending to ensure what happened in Mississippi doesn't happen again.

