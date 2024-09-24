Brett Favre Testifies Before Congress on Welfare Fund Misuse

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee at the Longworth House Office Building on September 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Favre testified on reforming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the misuse of welfare funds. Favre shared the news as he made opening statements before the House Ways and Means Committee during a congressional hearing in Washington, D.C.

The Republican-led congressional committee is examining how states are falling short on using welfare to help families in need. House Republicans have said a Mississippi welfare misspending scandal involving Favre and others points to the need for “serious reform” in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

During the hearing, Favre spoke about Prevacus, a company making a concussion drug that received $2 million of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds. Favre was the top investor in Prevacus, and text messages show he began asking state officials for help securing funds for the company in November 2018.

Favre, a Hall-of-Fame quarterback, played for the NFL for 20 seasons. During his career, which he spent primarily with the Green Bay Packers, he earned 321 consecutive starts from 1992 to 2010, including 297 regular season games, the most in NFL-history.

